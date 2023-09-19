MILWAUKEE — Actor, author and humanitarian Gary Sinise has dedicated his talents and attention to helping veterans since the 1970s.

On WTMJ N.O.W., Sinise shared his motivation to continue his charitable work. Now, through The Gary Sinise Foundation, the importance of the play “Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret” at Milwaukee’s Skylight Theater, and memories of his very first visit to Milwaukee.

The play was written by retired Lt. Colonel Scott Mann based on his experience in the military, and the hardships that he experienced after returning home.

“The reason he wrote it — he was dealing with some very, very difficult and challenging things post-service as a veteran, and somebody encouraged him to start telling his story,” Sinise said.

This reminded him of the work he was involved in to help veterans returning from the Vietnam War. Now, Gary Sinise is helping to facilitate several performances in the Milwaukee area.

For tickets to “Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret” on September 22 & 23, visit this link: https://www.skylightmusictheatre.org/last-out

