There weren’t enough tacos or tequila at the Tacos and Tequila Festival in Franklin last weekend.

Thousands of people attended the festival at Franklin Field last Saturday, but the long lines and lack or organization prompted criticism.

Storm Team 4 meteorologist Brian Niznansky attended the festival and joined Wis. Morning News to discuss his experience.

“I had a great time, but the general admission line was all the way to Muskego,” Niznansky joked. “We finally got our first taco at 10pm.”

Social House Entertainment and ROC Ventures released a statement, admitting there were “aspects of the event that didn’t align with the high standards we set for both teams and our guests.”