GREENDALE, Wis. — Greendale High School cut the ribbon on the most ambitious of Eagle Scout projects — a complete makeover of the school’s courtyard at a total cost of $120,000.

The project is completely funded through donations and in-kind contributions. What was once a dead zone of empty, unused space has been transformed into a courtyard complete with concrete walkways, a patio, a pergola, picnic tables, and a state of the art sound and video system.

“It absolutely stands out,” Greendale Schools Superintendent, Dr. Kim Amidzich raved. “It is an overwhelming and ambitious project, and I knew Nick [Galusha] was capable of taking on a challenge of that magnitude, and he sure delivered.”

Galusha, now a junior at Greendale high School, told WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano that he first imagined this project years ago.

“I was sitting in my freshman history class, and the class made a comment saying, ‘Why can’t we go out there?'” Galusha recalled. “The teacher said, ‘There’s nothing out there.’ I thought, maybe we can change that.”

Some of the work — landscaping, and such — was performed with the help of volunteers. The other aspects of the project were envisioned and led by Galusha, but performed by contractors who rallied to the cause.

J&J Contractors of Greendale played a major role in not only the actual construction of the project, but also getting others on board. Jason Cyborowski, Owner of J&J, said everyone dug deeper to make it work as costs escalated:

“What was I going to do? After all this, tell him no?”

Galusha, for those who know him, is quickly becoming the young man in their lives who you cannot say no to. He appreciates how many people helped, and how much they gave to see his vision through.

“It was really an honor to get to know all these people all over the Milwaukee area,” Galusha said shortly after cutting the ribbon on his project. “It’s all just part of the process. It’s really great to see all those partners willing to help our community.”

Galusha must still earn two badges and finish a formal interview process before he earns the rank of Eagle Scout. He also hopes to pursue a career in the medical field.

