MILWAUKEE — For many Wisconsin families expecting a child with Down Syndrome, the first time they hear the word, “congratulations” is from the first call program at Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin (DSAW).

“We just wrap them with love and support,” explained DSAW’s Rachel Reit. “We provide them with resources, books; we send packages to families with a recent Down Syndrome Diagnosis.”

That support continues into adulthood, where people with Down Syndrome can receive job training and placement support.

“We are finding there are so many staffing shortages in accessible industries for people with disabilities,” Reit said. “We’re working to connect people with meaningful careers and accessible jobs.”

Reit added there can be a huge boost for employers.

“There are many proven benefits such as increased retention among all employees, increased output,” Reit explained. “People with disabilities can be the most loyal the most dedicated employees that you’ll ever hire.”

DSAW holds awareness walks across the State in September to secure critical funding for these programs. The event in Milwaukee this year is at the County Zoo. For registration information: https://www.dsaw.org/events/statewide-down-syndrome-awareness-walk2023

