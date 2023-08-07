Football season is back.

The Green Bay Packers are just a few days shy of one month before they officially begin their new era, as they will open 2023 down in Chicago.

That era took over Lambeau Field on Saturday with the annual Family Night in Green Bay.

I was in attendance on Saturday night in a sold-out, highly anticipated night of Packers practice under the bright lights as Green Bay took the field for the first time since the departure of Aaron Rodgers.

One major takeaway from Saturday night: This city and this fan base may have been more ready to move on than I even thought they were. All I saw were the number 10 jerseys. Everywhere. On children. On adults. T-shirts with the word Love scribbled all over.

From off the field to on the field, Jordan Love began his night a tad bit shaky. The former first-rounder missed some easy throws, but as the night settled in and the lights got brighter as the sun settled on the west, Love got better. That is precisely what you wanted to see as a Packers fan. Progression.

The fun part and nerve-wracking part about this team is the unknown.

Will Love be any good? Can the defense figure it out? Are the fast, young pass catchers the answer to the solution? How does Matt LaFleur lead and coach a team without Super Bowl expectations?

I genuinely think that the beauty in all of this.

On a picture-perfect Saturday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin, this version of the Packers left fans hopeful.

And, hey, at the very least, our fans showed up – I can’t say the same for our friends down south.