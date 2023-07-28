MILWAUKEE — A 42-year-old woman died in Greenfield on Thursday night after she was struck by the police car sent to her location for a welfare check.

According to a release from the Greenfield Police Department and subsequent reporting from our news partners at TMJ4, a Greenfield police officer was sent to the 5000-block of S 34th St around 6:30 p.m. to check on a distressed woman on July 27, 2023.

As the police officer arrived to the scene, they reportedly did not notice the woman laying in the street. Authorities have since confirmed that the police officer accidentally ran her over.

The officer reportedly called for medical assistance immediately and ran to provide medical attention in the interim. Medics arrived and rushed her to the nearest hospital, where the initial belief was that her injuries were not life threatening.

Unfortunately, the woman was more hurt than initially anticipated. She passed away at the hospital. Out of respect for the grieving family, her name is not being released at the time of this story’s original publishing.

The following statement was released by the Greenfield Police Department:

“The Greenfield Police Department values the life and well being of all our community members and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family on the loss of their loved one,” the statement read. “Our goal is to determine what happened and to ensure our policies, procedures, and training prevent a similar accident from happening again.”

Authorities confirmed that the Greenfield police officer who was involved in this incident has been placed on leave.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

