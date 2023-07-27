KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Police Department has confirmed that an officer with nine years of experience shot and injured a woman accused of hitting her child with a firearm and threatening to shoot herself and responding officers.

According to Kenosha Police, authorities were called to a home on the 7000-block of 27th Ave at 12:43 p.m. CST on Thursday, July 27 for reports that a woman struck her child with a firearm and was in a driveway threatening to use the weapon to harm herself.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the suspect and confirmed that she was threatening to harm herself. Authorities say they attempted to talk her out of it to no avail as she continued to threaten suicide. Authorities say she also made threatening remarks that she would force the officers to use their weapons. The following verbiage was used by Kenosha police to describe what happened next:

“While still holding her firearm, the suspect acted in a manner that showed intent to make use that firearm on another person.”

That’s when the Kenosha police officer fired one round and struck the woman, causing a non-life-threatening injury. Authorities say that officers immediately rushed to the suspect and attempted to render first aid while an ambulance was called to the scene. She was taken to an area hospital, where she entered stable condition.

Authorities confirmed that no one else was injured as a result of this incident, and that the Kenosha Police Department has requested that the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department lead this investigation out of transparency.

They will not be speaking any further about the incident at this time.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

