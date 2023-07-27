MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to a deal to improve their offense by acquiring first baseman Carlos Santana from the Pittsburgh Pirates, sending 18-year-old shortstop Jhonny Severino back in the trade, which was initially broken by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
Santana, a 14-year veteran whose lone All-Star appearance came in 2019, has 81 hits and 12 home runs so far this year with a .732 OPS (On Base + Slugging Percentages). He is currently under contract through the end of this season for a total of $6.75 million.
This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.
