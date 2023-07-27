MILWAUKEE — Take to the skies, experience a different culture, or hop on your bike for the weekend of July 28, 2023. WTMJ N.O.W.’s Sandy Maxx curated her top events in the area for the weekend, as she does every Thursday for WTMJ.

EAA AIRVENTURE OSHKOSH

RUNNING NOW THROUGH SUNDAY, JULY 30 — 3000 POBERENZY RD, OSHKOSH, WI

The Experimental Aircraft Association is celebrating 70 years of encouraging enthusiasm for aviation of all kinds. The massive grounds will have hundreds of planes from all decades on display and other unique aircraft.

There will be air shows including a nighttime air show on Saturday, presentations, and plenty of people to chat with from all over the world who come to Wisconsin for this event. Young people 18 and under get in free!

If you’re interested in learning more, click here.

WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR

RUNNING NOW THROUGH SUNDAY, JULY 30 — 3000 HWY PV, WEST BEND, WI

You don’t have to wait until next week to get your fair fix. Head to West Bend for the Washington County Fair. You can enjoy live music on several stages, carnival rides and farm animals now through Sunday.

If you’re interested in learning more, click here.

GERMAN FEST

FRIDAY, JULY 28 THROUGH SUNDAY, JULY 30 — 200 N HABOR DR, MILWAUKEE, WI

They call it Milwaukee’s original Haus Party – it’s German Fest on the lakefront Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Full of authentic German food, beer, traditional dancing and lots of live music. You can get your oompah on AND you have another chance to see a fun band all the way in from Austria, Schuerzenjager!

They perform Alpine Rock, have sold millions of albums and after coming to the German Fest for the first time last year – they had such a great time that they’re back, so don’t miss them! One of the most unique of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals, you can see the live Glockenspiel, the Dachsund Derby with dogs in costume, and the international extreme sports competition with axes, saws, and more called Stihl Timbersports.

Even more to see in the Culture Village. Active Military, Veterans and a companion – get free admission all weekend with your proper I.D.

If you’re interested in learning more, click here.

RIVERWEST 24

FRIDAY, JULY 28 & SATURDAY, JULY 29 — MILWAUKEE’S RIVERWEST NEIGHBORHOOD

When is the last time you enjoyed Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood? Riverwest 24 is a 24 hour bicycle ride throughout the neighborhood. You don’t have to ride a bike a full 24 hours yourself, you get pals to create a team and split up the travel time, but you don’t even have to ride or race a bike – you’re encouraged to just come out to Riverwest and stroll the streets and cheer people on.

If you’re interested in learning more about the race route or more, click here.