MILWAUKEE — It’s time for the Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary celebration, which means Brady Street is revving up for its Biker Bash over the weekend of July 14, 2023. Worried about navigating the area and finding parking for the festivities? We’ve got you covered.

According to Alderperson Jonathan Brostoff, street closures are going into effect for Brady Street and the surrounding area from Friday through Sunday, July 16, 2023.

During this timeframe, cars will not be allowed to travel through the area — only motorcycles will be eligible for travel and parking. The closure extends between Farwell Ave. and Cass St.

Furthermore, each of the following side streets will be closed for parties and associated celebrations:

Arlington North, between La Masa/Balzac and Hi Hat/The Garage

Arlington South, between Dorsia and WurstBar

Franklin South, between Kompali and Hosed

Astor North, between Roman Coin and houses across the street

Despite the closures along Brady Street and its surrounding area, Humboldt Ave will remain open for northbound and southbound traffic.

“Before we started closing the street to bikes only for the anniversaries, what would happen is — basically, there would be a zillion bikes, and buses and at the time taxis, and tons of cars all really getting congested on the street,” Steph Salvia, producer of Biker Bash, told our news partners at TMJ4. “And we’re also a really narrow street, Brady Street is just very narrow, so add pedestrians to that mix and it’s kind of just an accident waiting to happen.”

