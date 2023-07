MILWAUKEE — Are the Brewers interested in trading for Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani?

“Yea, we would have interest,” Matt Arnold admitted (while chuckling) on Wis. Morning News.

The Brewers President of Baseball Operations and General Manager answered a series of questions that seemed to indicate the team is interested in trading for the phenom.

One could conclude the morning show is grasping at straws, but there’s still hope!