MILWAUKEE — Harleys, French festivities, fish fun and classic rock take over parts of Wisconsin this weekend. We’ve got you covered with the top activities to keep your eye on for the weekend of July 14, 2023.

Please note that ‘What’s On Tap?’ will now air first on Sandy Maxx’s new program, WTMJ N.O.W., which runs weekdays from 9 a.m. to Noon. It will also air on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News so you can keep up with what’s going on in your community.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON HOMECOMING FESTIVAL

WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, ALL AROUND THE MILWAUKEE AREA

The main celebration takes place at Veterans Park with concerts headlined by Green Day on Friday and Foo Fighters on Saturday. Plus, more rallies and gatherings at the Harley Davidson Museum downtown, and at what’s known as the “local six” dealerships in Milwaukee, Kenosha, West Bend, Thiensville and Oconomowoc with plenty of live music and entertainment.

The Harley Davidson Parade is set for Sunday afternoon starting at 1 o’clock, traveling from American Family Field down Blue Mound Rd through Wisconsin Ave to Prospect Ave, ending after crossing the Mason Street Bridge.

For more information on the event, click here.

BASTILLE DAYS

THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY AT MILWAUKEE’S CATHEDRAL SQUARE PARK

The annual celebration of all things French kicks off on July 13, 2023. This is the 40th anniversary of the festival and you’ll find arts, crafts, live music and more. On Thursday night at 9 p.m., the Storm the Bastille 5K Run will occur through the streets of Downtown Milwaukee.

For more information on the event, click here.

PORT FISH DAY

THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY IN PORT WASHINGTON

This fun event returns! Live music, a beer garden, arts and crafts to browse, a car show, a parade downtown on Saturday at 11 A.M., and fireworks Saturday night.

For more information on the event, click here.

ANN WILSON OF HEART AND STARSHIP WITH MICKEY THOMAS

SATURDAY AT MEQUON’S GATHERING ON THE GREEN

Witness the incredible presence and voice of Ann Wilson of Heart in person at her concert Saturday night at Mequon’s Gathering on the Green. Starship with Mickey Thomas are the opening act. Reserved and lawn tickets are available for this show at Rotary Park.

For more information on the event, click here.