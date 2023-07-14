NEW BERLIN, WI– Baristas at a Starbucks in New Berlin are vying to become the latest coffee chain location to unionize.

According to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), employees at the Starbucks at 15550 W National Avenue filed a petition to unionize this morning.

In a letter sent by employees to Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan, workers stated they plan to unionize for, “tangible changes,” including, “a living wage, reliable hours, accountability, and consistent, equitable labor allotment changes which will enable us to rebuild a strong and supported team.”

Across the country, more than 8,500 baristas have attempted to unionize, including employees at more than 335 Starbucks stores across 38 states. Here in Wisconsin, there are at least five Starbucks locations that have unionized over the past year. Locations in Madison, Appleton, & Green Bay joined Oak Creek, which became the first Wisconsin location to organize last August, as unionized stores.

If successful, employees in New Berlin would unionize with Starbucks Workers United. Organizer Hannah Fogarty tells WTMJ a vote on the union petition is expected in the next few weeks.