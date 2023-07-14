MILWAUKEE- The organizers of Summerfest are getting litigious.

Milwaukee World Festival Inc, which organizes the Big Gig, has filed a lawsuit against Major League Baseball’s Minnesota Twins over a summer concert scheduled to be held this weekend.

MWF alleges in its suit that the concert, named Summer Fest, to be held by the Twins at Target Field this weekend infringes upon the name and likeness of Milwaukee’s Summerfest.

The lawsuit argues “due to the extensive and substantive marketing efforts of MWF” the Summerfest trademarks are “widely recognized by consumers.”

Summerfest has been held in Milwaukee since 1968 and Milwaukee World Festival has held the copyright to the name since 1972.

MWF is asking a judge to ban the team from using the name and pay unspecified damages.