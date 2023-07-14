WALWORTH COUNTY, WI- A surprise Tornado Warning for Rock & Walworth Counties Thursday evening doesn’t lead to much.

The National Weather Service issuing a pair of warnings between 6:15 and 7:15pm Thursday after multiple funnel clouds were spotted over portions of both counties.

According to both Alliant & WE Energies, power outages resulting from the storms were minimal, and overall damage reports were all but not existent.

The sudden warning came as a surprise to many, including meteorologists and weather experts. WTMJ Meteorologist Craig Koplien says the system was likely spurned in part due to an outflow boundary, essentially a cold front from previous showers and thunderstorms blowing outward. That cool, dense air provides a lift for more storms and can start rotating near the ground.