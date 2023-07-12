MILWAUKEE — Folks, we’ve officially reached a point in human history when people are slapping 20 slices of cheese on two buns and calling it a burger. So naturally, John Mercure, Greg Matzek and Tony Cartagena of Wisconsin’s Afternoon News decided to try it out for themselves live in front of their Good Karma Brands teammates.

Just ahead of Wednesday’s edition of the show, the team met in our GKB Café to try out the new menu item that’s going viral online for being added to Burger King locations specifically in Thailand. We recorded their live reaction, and even coerced some other teammates to join in on the fun.

Burger King Thailand introduces burger with 20 slices of American cheese and no meat, called ‘The Real Cheeseburger.’ pic.twitter.com/3slCaTmrn9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 11, 2023

If you’re unable to see the video in your browser here, click here to watch the view on YouTube.

