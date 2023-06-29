MILWAUKEE — The I-894 ramp from east to west is blocked at the Hale Interchange after approx. 80,000 lbs of cement slurry mix spilled onto the roadway. Authorities expect it to remain closed for an extended period, so commuters are urged to avoid the area and find alternative paths for evening travel.

As confirmed by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office via TMJ4, a large cement truck tipped over on I-894 before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 29. It has been confirmed that no one was injured as a result of the accident.

However, the roadway was coated in cement slurry, making it unsafe for anyone to drive through. Drivers are suggested to detour through Layton Ave.

The Sheriff’s Office is bracing for this stretch of I-894 to be closed for hours, if not longer, so that it can be properly cleaned up. The cause of the crash remains unclear at this stage of the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are released.

