MILWAUKEE — Are you a Wisconsin hoops fan with a strong rooting interest in one of the state’s top colleges? If so, the 2nd Annual Alumni Charity Challenge is the perfect Summerfest event for you!

Ben Brust, a former Wisconsin basketball sharpshooter and co-host of Scalzo & Brust on 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, joined Wisconsin’s Afternoon News from Summerfest on Thursday to discuss the once-yearly showdown between basketball legends from UW-Madison, Marquette, UW-Milwaukee and UW-Green Bay.

Brust expressed his confidence and excitement about the addition of Trevon Hughes to play alongside himself and Brevin Pritzl for the Badgers. In natural fashion for an event like this, Brust trash-talked Marquette, much to the dismay of WAN co-host and Marquette alumna Sandy Maxx.

Marquette will be represented by Steve Novak, Travis Diener and Chloe Marotta while Green Bay’s team is comprised of Carrington Love, Rahmon Fletcher and Bryquis Perine. UW-Milwaukee’s team will include Ronnie Jones, Ed McCants and Torre Johnson.

The event takes place at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023 at the Gruber Law Offices Sportszone. Would you like to make a donation on the behalf in support of your favorite Wisconsin college basketball program? Click here to learn more.

