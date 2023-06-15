Golf loves drama. When the groupings for the first two rounds of the US Open were revealed, it was impossible not to notice the blending of LIV Golf stars and PGA Tour stars alongside one another.

The USGA knew exactly what it was doing when it placed Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy in the 4:54 tee time Thursday afternoon.

But the thing with golfs majors is that storylines don’t need to be created, enhanced or forced. The tournaments have a way of unfolding drama on their own.

One round in and Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele have already posted record-setting rounds. No player in US Open history has posted a round better than 63 until today.

Did I mention that Fowler and Schauffele have never won a major?

What about the venue? Los Angeles Country Club. Classic, unproven in major competition, fast and firm, the club is on display for the rest of the World to see.

A stacked leaderboard.

An amateur who comes out of nowhere.

Gunning for a first career major win.

On course storylines will continue to play out over the weekend, and THEN the players will get back to thinking about how LIV Golf and the PGA will coexist.

