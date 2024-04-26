Where did the newest voices on 620 WTMJ come from before they were radio hosts on Wisconsin’s radio station?

How do they define their new roles on the air?

At first glance, it sounds like the name of a law firm. Kristin Brey, Julia Fello and Jessica Tighe. In reality, these three women are the newest voices at 620WTMJ radio in Milwaukee. Each tells host Steve Scaffidi how they got to their respective positions, and what their shows are really all about.

Meet the women behind the mic on the latest edition of the Scaffidiology podcast.

Steve Scaffidi is also the host of the Political Power Hour, which airs from 9-10 a.m. Monday through Friday on 620 WTMJ.