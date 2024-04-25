Every week, WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News celebrates an ‘Everyday Hero.’

The show defines an ‘Everyday Hero’ as “an average John or Jane Doe who woke up one morning having no idea that they would save a life!”

On Thursday, the show honored Osvaldo Lugo, a barber who saved a young girl from walking into oncoming traffic. Lugo and his co-worker dropped their clippers and immediately ran out the shop to save the toddler. She nealry walked in front of an oncoming truck.

“This corner right here is busy and dangerous; it’s not a corner that a toddler should be on,” Lugo told ABC News8.

WATCH: Two heroic barbers came to rescue last week after a child almost ran into traffic in East Hartford. https://t.co/BopRdanmii pic.twitter.com/O8FGk1X6SJ — WTNH News 8 (@WTNH) April 23, 2024

Thank you Lugo for being an Everyday Hero!

