MADISON – Wisconsin governor Tony Evers and state Republican leaders have reportedly agreed to a shared revenue plan in principle, according to WisPolitics.com.

As part of the reported agreement, a requirement that Milwaukee County and the city go to a referendum to approve new sales taxes to address their pension liabilities would be dropped. The Milwaukee County Board and the City of Milwaukee’s Common Council would still need to approve the tax measures through a two-thirds vote.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos had said Wednesday that if Evers did not approve of the shared revenue plan by the end of the week, a new plan would be pursued removing the Milwaukee County and city sales tax measures. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu reciprocated this in an email sent from his office Wednesday evening.

This is a developing story; we will update this story with more details as they become available.