Milwaukee police said they are investigating a possible abduction involving a driver of a U-Haul truck that occurred over the weekend.

According to a statement from police, the “possible abduction” happened around 11:05 a.m. on Saturday May 27, 2023 near 39th and Meinecke.

MPD said a suspect driving a U-Haul truck was seen by a person approaching an unknown child, “striking him and placing him in the vehicle”. The U-haul then drove away along westbound Meinecke Avenue.

Milwaukee police described the suspect as a Hispanic male, around 30-39 years old, and about 5’01”-5’02”. His outfit was described as a beige baseball hat, beige shirt, and beige shorts.

The victim was only described as a 10-year-old African American male, according to Milwaukee police. An Amber Alert has not been issued.