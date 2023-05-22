RACINE, Wis. — One person is dead after a critical incident in Racine led to officers shooting and killing a subject who was fleeing officers.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the agency investigating this incident, Mount Pleasant Police received a call for shots fired late Sunday evening.

A couple of hours later, Racine Police officers initiated a traffic stop in the city of Racine. The driver of the vehicle exited and proceeded to flee on foot.

The subject then hid in tall grass near 6th and Howland. Around 12:30 Monday morning, officers ordered the subject to exit the tall grass, however, the subject refused.

Officers then approached the subject, before the person started firing shots at the officers. Officers then shot back and struck the subject. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured in this incident.

The involved officers from the Racine and Mount Pleasant Police Departments have been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

