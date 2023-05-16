SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — On their second day of searching for a person who was reported missing in or near the Sheboygan River, authorities recovered the body of a 25-year-old man from the water on Tuesday morning.

According to a public notice from the Sheboygan Fire Department, the search was launched on Monday night to follow up on reports from a concerned individual at Rotary Riverview Park. Details on the initial report are scarce at this stage of the investigation. However, poor visibility and other contributing conditions during the nighttime forced dive teams to stop their search until Tuesday morning.

Around 10:45 a.m. on May 16, 2023, remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) from the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources and Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department located the body approximately 12 feet under the surface.

Divers were sent below the surface to recover the body, which has since been identified as a 25-year-old man named Lee Lor. His body was transferred into the custody of the Sheboygan County Coroner. No further details have been announced to the public at this stage of the investigation.

The extensive search efforts saw contributions from the following organizations: Sheboygan County Dive Team, Sheboygan Police, Wisconsin DNR, U.S. Coast Guard – Sheboygan and the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department. The Sheboygan Fire Department led these efforts.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed to the public.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: GOP lawmakers propose raises for public attorneys