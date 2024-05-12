MILWAUKEE – Another teenager has been shot and killed in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Police Department said the shooting happened near 21st and Clark shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Police have not identified the teenager or confirmed his age, but said he appeared to be between the ages of 16 and 18 years old. He died on the scene.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene. Police are currently searching for suspects and investigating what lead up to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

