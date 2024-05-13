MILWAUKEE – The last time rapper Childish Gambino — otherwise known as actor, comedian, and writer Donald Glover — performed in Milwaukee was a show at The Rave in 2014.

Now in 2024, he’ll perform at Fiserv Forum August 14th, as part of his 2024 summer world tour announced today.

The Milwaukee show is the third stop on the tour for Gambino, and will include a guest appearance by WILLOW, the singer-songwriter daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning at 10 a.m Friday, May 17th, at fiservforum.com.

