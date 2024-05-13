GREEN BAY – Former Wisconsin Congressman Mike Gallagher resigned from his position on April 19th, leaving many to wonder what his next move would be, and if that would or wouldn’t involve politics.

That move was announced today, and it will be a position that brings him back to northeast Wisconsin.

Gallagher is expected to serve as Senior Strategic Advisor for TitletownTech, a venture capital firm formed out of a partnership between the Green Bay Packers and Microsoft, the company announced today.

Congressman Gallagher served as the U.S. Representative for Wisconsin’s 8th District from 2017 to 2024, and was also the founding chairman of the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party.

“I am excited to join TitletownTech and contribute to its mission of transforming Wisconsin into a hub of technological innovation,” said Gallagher. “Wisconsin is on the front lines of geopolitical competition in the 21st Century, and has a critical role to play in enhancing America’s economic competitiveness in general and technological leadership in particular. I look forward to working with the TitletownTech team to drive Wisconsin’s growth by making it the best destination for top-level tech-talent and thereby advance America’s national security interests.”

“Bringing Mike into our organization is a critical step forward in our commitment to innovation and competitiveness,” said TitletownTech Managing Partner Craig Dickman. “His leadership in Congress and deep knowledge of technology and security will be crucial as we continue to back transformative companies in various sectors.”

Gallagher resignation was criticized by many in the Republican party for leaving the district without representation. The move also prevented a special election from being used to fill the seat, which will instead be decided in the November general election. Current Republican state senator Andre Jacque of De Pere, former state senator Roger Roth, Green Bay businessman Tony Wied, and De Pere OB-GYN Kristin Lyerly have all announced their candidacy for the open seat.

The move is the second big Wisconsin announcement concerning Microsoft in less than a week. The company is touting a 3.3 billion dollar aritificial intelligence data center planned for Racine County that received the endorsement of both TitletownTech and U.S. President Joe Biden last Wednesday at Gateway Technical College in Sturtevant.

