MILWAUKEE — On a very cold night in December 2022, City of Milwaukee Firefighter Agustin (Augie) Guerrero of Engine Company 33, responded to a report of a car that left the freeway and plunged down an embankment into a retention pond near American Family Field. Firefighter Guerrero made his way to the vehicle, found water up to the windows, and took lifesaving actions to save the driver’s life.

Using his training to guide him, Firefighter Guerrero quickly assessed the situation. “At that point, you’re not doing a whole lot of thinking, it’s more instinctual. You just revert back to your training, Guerrero said.

For his lifesaving actions, and his commitment to public safety, Firefighter Guerrero is one of our 2023 Salute to Service honorees.

