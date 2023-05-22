The NBA playoffs are close to the finish line, a main staple of spring, and for the most part, usually bring multiple storylines of drama along with them ahead of the start of summer.

Have you watched these games?

Am I the only one who feels this year has been extremely weird?

Maybe it’s because my favorite team, the Milwaukee Bucks, bowed out way too early based on expectations, but who really saw both CONFERENCE Finals series nearing a sweep?

And, if you did see a sweep, did you envision LeBron James and Jayson Tatum on the losing end?

Certainly not me.

Since the NBA was founded, in 1946, only eight teams have been swept in the conference finals.

Simply put, it rarely happens, and now it could happen twice in the SAME season.

Whatever is in the water in Miami is working for Jimmy Buckets and the Heat.

Denver has been steady all season long; that team’s play is the least surprising of the final four, but nonetheless, making Lebron James and Antony Davis left scratching their head for answers is impressive.

Sometimes it’s not always skill, not always about seeding, but sometimes, it’s just simply destiny.