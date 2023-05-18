MEQUON, Wis. — During a response to reports of shots fired near the Milwaukee River in Ozaukee County, Mequon police officers shot and killed a suspect accused of firing a weapon after emerging from a barricade.

According to a statement shared by the Mequon Police Department from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, initial reports came in around 3:31 p.m. on May 17, 2023. Authorities responded to a report of gunshots being fired near the 3100-block of Bonniwell Rd to find the suspect barricaded inside a house.

It’s unclear how long this standoff lasted before the suspect allegedly left the building and fired at police. They returned fire and struck the suspect, who was rendered incapacitated. Mequon police officers tried to administer aid while medical first responders rushed to the scene. Despite these efforts, the Dept. of Justice says the suspect died at the scene from their gunshot wound(s).

The Dept. of Justice is not releasing the identity of the suspect at this stage of the investigation. They were able to confirm that the community does not face any present threat as a result of this incident, and none of the responding officers were injured in the process.

However, the Mequon police officer responsible for the fatal gunshot has been placed on “administrative assignment” while the investigation is underway. It’s being led by the DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) with assistance from the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, WI State Patrol and WI State Crime Lab.

This is a developing story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued when further details are revealed.

