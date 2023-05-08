FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Two people were injured and person was killed after a triple shooting at a Fond du Lac apartment complex Sunday night. According to a Facebook post from the Fond du Lac Police Department, the suspects are still at large.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday, Fond du Lac dispatchers received numerous calls about a shooting at Maplewood Commons, which is located near Martin Ave. and E. Pioneer road.

After arriving on the scene, officers located three people who had been shot, including a 20-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man, and a 49-year-old man. Police said the 20-year-old woman has died from her injuries. The other two victims remain in critical condition.

According to Police, two suspects fled on foot from the area and have yet to be located. Police said multiple agencies are assisting in the search, including the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

If anyone has information regarding the shooting, they’re asked to contact Fond du Lac Police at 920-906-5555 or call 911.

