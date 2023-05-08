It’s been roughly 12 days or so since we witnessed an embarrassing and shocking series loss for the Milwaukee Bucks in round one to the Miami Heat.

I don’t know about you, but watching these NBA playoffs have been painful since the Bucks bowed out way too early.

Since that loss, the Bucks have fired their head coach Mike Budenholzer after five years, and now, the organization is at a very serious crossroad with many of its core pieces.

Aside from the question marks at the roster questions, the team and General Manager Jon Horst must absolutely nail this head coach search. They have to get it right.

I get the questions about who can or who will surround Giannis on the court, but if coaching wasn’t a glaring issue this post-season for you, please, watch it again.

This team must find the right fit and figure out the new direction before free agency starts.

Believe it or not, Giannis will turn 29 years old during this upcoming season, and that faint sound you hear is the championship window slowly closing.

Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez. Likey to be gone than here next season.

Joe Ingles, Jae Crowder, Wes Matthews. Well, we tried, but thanks anyway!

To no surprise, the chatter has already began on the national stage surrounding Giannis and what some “experts” predict will be his split from the Cream City.

Regardless of all that, the urgency to fix this mess is at an all-time high for the Bucks, and the hunt for parade #2 begins this off-season with a new head coach.

If they don’t, the future in Milwaukee could become very, very complicated.