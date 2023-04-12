UPDATE at 1:00 p.m. CST on April 13, 2023: Three of the four homes damaged in a massive fire on the 1900-block of S 19th St on Wednesday afternoon were deemed a total loss and the Milwaukee Medical Examiner’s Office (MMEO) reports two fire-related deaths in the area.

MMEO officials visited the scene of the blaze on Thursday for reports of two fire victims being discovered. At this stage of the investigation, details are limited, but the search would suggest that these deaths are related to Wednesday’s fire.

As reported by TMJ4 during the initial firefighting response, two people were unaccounted for in the aftermath of the fire on Wednesday. Crews remained at the scene through Wednesday night to monitor for spot fires and search for these two individuals.

MILWAUKEE — If you are in the area of W Burnham St & S 19th St in Milwaukee, you are urged to leave due to a tremendous three-alarm fire that is sending plumes of smoke into the air above the city.

Details are limited at this stage of the firefighting process as all resources and Milwaukee fire leaders have their effort focused on containing the blaze. The fire was reported sometime after 4:00 p.m. CST on Wednesday afternoon. It’s currently unclear what caused it or if there are any injuries as a result of this incident.

High temperatures and powerful wind gusts are contributors to fire danger reported across the southern half of Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency as a result. Burning of any kind is currently advised against in much of the state including Milwaukee.

A red flag warning, which is issued to alert people to conditions that amplify fire, will remain in effect through 8:00 p.m. CST on April 12.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

