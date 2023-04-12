RACINE, Wis. — A 22-year-old assistant wrestling coach at an unidentified Racine County school is in custody for allegedly sexually assaulting one of his 14-year-old students and sending them inappropriate text messages.

The arrest was announced by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office on the morning of Wednesday, April 12. They began investigating a week prior on April 5, when authorities received a complaint related to the text messages.

Authorities say that the student identified his assistant wrestling coach, Alejandro J. Guardiola, as the suspect and claimed that he was sexually assaulted by the man. He was brought into custody and lodged in the Racine County Jail under suspicion of second degree sexual assault of child, which is a class C felony.

This is an active investigation, so public details are limited at this time. The identity of the teenager is being withheld due to their age and the sensitive nature of this case. However, TMJ4 was able to confirm that the suspect is being held on $5,000 cash bail, which was set during an April 10 court appearance.

If you have any information that would contribute to this investigation, you’re urged to contact the Racine County Sheriff’s Office at your earliest convenience by calling (262) 886-2300.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued when further details become available to the public.

