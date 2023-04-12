The gusty wind and elevated wildfire conditions have prompted Gov. Tony Evers to declare a state of emergency on Wednesday.

“The (wildfire) danger is extreme across much of the state today,” the governor said in a statement. “This executive order will give the Department of Natural Resources the ability to have all available resources ready to be quickly dispatched at critical moments to keep fires small and minimize damage.”

According to the governor’s office, the Executive Order will assist the state in rapidly mobilizing the Army National Guard’s Blackhawk helicopters to the areas of the state in most need of aerial fire suppression resources during the critical spring fire season; this critical period in Wisconsin generally lasts through the month of May.

The dry conditions are prompting many areas to implement temporary burning bans for all outdoor burning. The bans apply to outdoor fires including the burning of grass, leaves, crop residue, bushes, and burning barrels.