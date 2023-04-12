Fox News will host the first GOP presidential primary debate in the 2024 cycle in Milwaukee, the network announced Wednesday.

The “Fox News Republican Primary Debate with partners Young America’s Foundation and Rumble,” will take place in August. Milwaukee is the host of the RNC Convention in July 2024.

“I am excited to announce that our first debate in Milwaukee will be in partnership with Fox News, Young America’s Foundation, and Rumble,” RNC chariwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News on Wednesday.

Former Wis. Governor Scott Walker, the current YAF president, tweeted about the debate: