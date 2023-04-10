The city of Chetek, Wisconsin is coming to grips with the loss of one of its officers.

“It’s a very tragic time for us,” said Donna Bachowski, director of the Chetek Community/Senior Center. “She loved her town. She loved her people. She loved her state. She absolutely loved her job.”

The Chetek officer, along with an officer from Cameron, were shot and killed during a traffic stop on Saturday.

Bachowski joined WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi Show on Monday.

“I saw her two hours before this happened,” Bachowski explained. “She was sitting on Main Street in her squad. She talked about what a beautiful day it was and how it was way too nice to be indoors. She was waving to people as they drove down the street.”

The Chetek Police Department doesn’t have a large staff. Officers from across the area have come in to assist, according to Bachowski.