GREEN BAY, Wis. – While most of the football world is preparing for the Super Bowl, Green Bay Packers fans are focused on the future of franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers. During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers discussed the fanbases clamoring for his attention and the unique way in which he’ll contemplate his next steps.

The Packers quarterback recently won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on California’s Monterey Peninsula, naturally drawing plenty of San Francisco 49ers fans and Las Vegas Raiders fans who were more respectful than usual as he considers whether to request a trade from Green Bay. However, Rodgers made one thing abundantly clear:

“I’m not a free-agent — I’m under contract with the Packers, No. 1. It gets lost in the conversation a lot,” Rodgers said. “The Raiders fans were probably the most vocal and the most numerous, but it was a lot of positive interactions with the crowd and the fans.”

This wasn’t Rodgers’ first time at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he grew accustomed to being heckled by Niners fans following Playoff defeats. However, the Bay Area’s football fans were a lot nicer to him now that there are rumblings he could seek a new fit next season.

Rodgers admitted that he hasn’t been able to totally keep his mind off football, but other factors including travel and friends have taken the majority of his focus. He plans to enjoy the Super Bowl as a fan before immersing himself in an isolation retreat in which he will be in the dark for four days.

“I got some pretty cool opportunity following [the Super Bowl] to do a little self-reflection in some isolation, and then after that, I feel like I’ll be a lot closer to a final final decision,” Rodgers said.

He confirmed that the trip, which has been on his agenda for a long time, was scheduled months in advance regardless of the Packers’ outcome this season.

Is he still thinking about playing football again? “For sure,” Rodgers stated — though he also reaffirmed that he will concentrate on what is in the “highest interest of my happiness.”

