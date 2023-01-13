GREEN BAY, Wis. — Only two Green Bay Packers players appeared on The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro Teams, headlined by kick returner Keisean Nixon, whose strong second-half push helped put the Packers back in contention for a Playoff spot.

As announced by AP on Friday afternoon, Nixon was the sole Packers player selected to the first team. He finished with a league-leading 1,009 returning yards, which was 89 yards more than the runner-up and 286 yards more than third place. Nixon only began returning kicks midway through the season, and finished with 44 of the 50 available votes for the first-team spot.

WAN EXCLUSIVE: Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell talks strategy, family & recruiting + 4-star WR commits to Badgers

The only other Packers player to be named was cornerback Jaire Alexander, a two-time Pro Bowler who finished third among corners behind Jets rookie Sauce Gardner and Broncos corner Patrick Surtain. He received 16 first-place votes and 62 total votes.

Three Packers players made the team last season: quarterback Aaron Rodgers, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and wide receiver Davante Adams, who made the All-Pro first team again in 2022, this time with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Campbell was still an impactful player, but he missed several games for the Packers this season and totaled far less tackles and quarterback hits than in years past. Rodgers also regressed from his MVP campaign, breaking a four-year streak of Pro-Bowl selections.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS STAFF:

READ: Giannis Antetokoumpo closing in on Kevin Durant for NBA All-Star captain duties