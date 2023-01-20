Aaron Rodgers believes he can still play at an MVP level in the right situation.

What is the right situation for Rodgers?

The right situation for Rodgers is a coach who will defer to his needs. He has that in Green Bay.

The right situation for Rodgers is a steady offensive line with dynamic playmakers. He has that in Green Bay.

The right situation for Rodgers is a locker room sprinkled with his closest friends in the league. I’m not convinced that will be the case next season.

Aaron Rodgers wants everything on his terms. If everything isn’t exactly how Aaron wants it, how motivated will he be to return to Green Bay?

Rodgers has met with Packers General Manager, Brian Gutekunst. My read is that Rodgers didn’t hear everything he wanted to hear in those meetings. Aaron may want Randall Cobb and Marcedes Lewis back, but both are unrestricted free agents. If you’re Gutekunst, how many 39-year-olds do you want?

It’s unclear if Rodgers and the Packers are on the same page regarding roster construction.

It’s very clear to me that Aaron Rodgers has no interest in retiring.

What’s also clear is that Rodgers and Gutekunst are doing their best to avoid being the villain.

