DETROIT – The Green Bay Packers selected Jordan Morgan, an offensive tackle from Arizona, with the team’s 1st Round of the NFL Draft.

While it’s not the most exciting selection, that’s ok, according to ESPN Milwaukee’s Gabe Neitzel of Jen, Gabe, and Chewy.

“This isn’t a sexy pick,” Neitzel admitted to WTMJ. “But the Packers’ team-building (is in a place where) a lot of picks aren’t necessarily going to be sexy.”

The Packers find value in athletic offensive lineman, says Packers Hall of Famer, Mark Tauscher, of ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch.

“It shouldn’t be a big surprise,” Tauscher told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Friday. “When you have Jordan Love (and will soon be paying him a lot of money), you better have a strong group up front.”

It’s also difficult to find quality linemen in the later rounds of the draft, Neitzel said.

“The offensive line is typically the safest pick you can make,” he told Wis. Morning News.

