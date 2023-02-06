If you’re not familiar how golf handicaps work, let me give you a quick breakdown. Let’s say you post 20 rounds to the USGA GHIN app, your handicap is basically an average of your eight best rounds.

Handicaps level the playing field for someone with more skill to face someone with less skill, and depending on the format being played, can be a hot point of contention at certain clubs.

The term “sandbagging” hails from a player competing with a higher handicap than they actually are, meaning they are receiving more help than they need. Aaron Rodgers has been accused of this after winning a rain-shorted AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

A message to golfers: your official handicap is public information. Aaron, we see your 3.0 at Green Bay Country Club. My dude, you are not a 10, especially when your playing partner pro missed the cut! We can’t all be Carl Spackler.