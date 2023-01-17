GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s a period of contemplation in the world of Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers, who at age 39, is mulling retirement more seriously than ever before.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Rodgers discussed the factors that will contribute to his decision on whether to return to Green Bay, find a new home, or retire after 18 seasons with the Packers.

Although he had discussions with GM Brian Gutekunst and other teammates/staffers about the Packers’ future, nothing concrete has been set. Instead, the Packers’ longtime starter will assess all options while getting in tune with his body, mind and spirituality.

“Once you commit, then you commit and move forward, whatever the decision is,” Rodgers said. “I just need some time right now.”

Aaron Rodgers made it clear that he needs more details about the team’s plans and roster construction before making a decision one way or another. But more importantly, the four-time MVP needs to get in touch with himself.

“Just on my side, it’s the physical part, it’s the emotional part, it’s the spiritual part, it’s the ability to go back out there and give it 100%,” Rodgers said. “It’s also the situation and where the team is at and focus going forward, short-term [and] long-term.”

Nonetheless, Rodgers firmly believes that he can compete on an MVP level. He is coming off the season with his fewest passing yards since 2017 and the third-lowest Quarterback Rating of his career.

“I think I can win MVP again in the right situation. Is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else? I’m not sure, but I don’t think you should shut down any opportunity,” Rodgers said. “There’s no point in coming back if you don’t think you can win it all.”

As for the next steps in Green Bay’s offseason, much of the future rests in Gutekunst’s hands. There has been much discussion about backup quarterback Jordan Love stepping in for Rodgers at some point — especially considering the Packers spent a first-round pick to draft him. If he takes over at quarterback, it’s reasonable to expect that Rodgers will be traded or retire.

However, if the Packers decide against moving forward with Love, Aaron Rodgers would be open to returning so long as appropriate roster moves are being made.

“If there’s a rebuild going on, I won’t be a part of that,” Rodgers said. “If they want to go younger and think Jordan [Love] is ready to go, then that might be the way they want to go. And if that’s the case and I still want to play, then there’s one one option, right? That’s to play somewhere else.”

Rodgers did, however, describe “reloads” as being a fun process because it makes the team “feel like you’re close.”

Regardless of whether the Packers decide to rebuild, retool or reconsider their partnership with the veteran QB, he needs to be 100% confident in his mind, body and soul to play football.

