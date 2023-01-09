MILWAUKEE — Fresh off a season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football, the Green Bay Packers now enter a period of self evaluation headlined by one major question: Will franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers return to Titletown next season?

During an appearance on Wisconsin’s Morning News on WTMJ, Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Mark Tauscher said he’s trying not to read into Rodgers’ postgame reactions, but conceded that there are some serious questions to ponder.

Rodgers left the field slowly on Sunday night, arm-in-arm with his longtime friend and teammate Randall Cobb fresh off elimination from the 2023 NFL postseason. Lions rookie Jameson Williams approached the Packers great to ask for his jersey, to which Rodgers seemingly replied “I’m going to keep this one.”

“Why hold onto this [jersey]? The questions are going to be plentiful about Aaron Rodgers’ future. I think with all of the emotions of the season ending and it being raw, I’m not going to take anything that is being said at this point as being any indicator of where Aaron’s head’s at, because I firmly don’t think he knows, and I think he needs some time away to think through where he’s at mentally, emotionally and physically — if he wants to go through another grind of a season in Green Bay. “And as he’s put it, does Green Bay want him back? I would think the answer to both of those will still be yes, but as we’re sitting here right now, I think there’s a lot of uncertainty in his mind as far as ‘Does he want to do this again?'”

Rodgers’ solemn look and refusal to give up the jersey sent Packers fans into a tizzy, once again reviving the debate about whether the 39-year-old has a future in Green Bay. Nonetheless, he believes the moment was more a reflection on his relationship with Cobb than the Packers overall.

“I think Aaron Rodgers is probably looking at that more from the love that he has for Randall [Cobb] than any ‘I’m not coming back,” which I’m sure many people have read into,” Taucher said.

Rodgers, who just completed his 18th season with the Green Bay Packers, has been the subject of trade rumors for several years due to contract disputes and roster turnover. Those issues came to fruition during a three-year stretch of 13 wins each for the Packers, so a losing season might propel Rodgers back into the spotlight.

Retirement will likely be another consideration for Rodgers, who played through numerous ailments during the course of the year. He will be 40 years old by this time next season.

