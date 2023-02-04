MILWAUKEE- There is a place in Milwaukee to buy farm-fresh eggs for cheaper than grocery store prices… and they come from chickens raised by Milwaukee Public School students.

Vincent High School’s agricultural program has been raising the chickens for about 7 months and now they are selling their eggs from $4 dollars per dozen. The student price is about which is 37-cents cheaper than the least expensive carton at the Walmart in Milwaukee.

If you want to get your hands on some of Vincent’s farm fresh eggs, you can either message the Agriculture Facebook page, or they will sell them in-person during the Vincent High School fish fries in March.