MILWAUKEE — The one-and-only Milwaukee Boat Show is this Friday, Jan. 20 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wisconsin Expo Center at the State Fair Park.
You can get tickets to the show at The Expo Center! The event will take place through two weekends.
RELATED: Milwaukee Boat Show at State Fair Park
MILWAUKEE BOAT SHOW DATES
|Friday
|January 20
|12pm – 8pm
|Saturday
|January 21
|10am – 8pm
|Sunday
|January 22
|10am – 5pm
|Monday – Tuesday
|January 23-24
|SHOW CLOSED
|Wednesday – Thursday
|January 25-26
|12pm –7pm
|Friday
|January 27
|12pm – 8pm
|Saturday
|January 28
|10am – 8pm
|Sunday
|January 29
TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS STAFF:
- Carroll University students foster; train shelter dogs for adoption
- Mandarin duck spotted along Lake Michigan shoreline is ‘king of the ducks’
- Milwaukee Crime Report 2022: Homicides up 11% despite overall crime drop
- Body camera footage denied release in DeShaunte Adams case, lawsuit pending
- Bay View driver crashes into memorial of woman killed in hit-and-run 3 years prior
READ: Giannis Antetokoumpo closing in on Kevin Durant for NBA All-Star captain duties