The Milwaukee Boat Show is back!

Calling all mariners, first mates, and sea dogs! This is the place to be.

Get tickets to the Milwaukee Boat Show in The Expo Center at State Fair Park! The event will take place through two weekends

January 20th – January 22nd

January 25th – January 29th

In the Expo Center, you will find over 300 kinds of boats with more than 80 manufacturers. While you’re at the show, sign up to win a H-O Sports Hawaii Island inflatable floating dock, courtesy of Skipper Buds!

Batten down your tickets to the Milwaukee Boat Show here