MILWAUKEE — It’s been two years since Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant overtook Giannis Antetokoumpo as the Eastern Conference’s All-Star captain, but with Durant nursing an injury and ‘The Greek Freak’ gaining steam, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar has a chance to lead an NBA All-Star team for the third time in his career.

Each year, the NBA opens voting to the public to account for 50% of the decision behind who will make its coveted All-Star game. Starting in 2018, the leading vote-getter is dubbed an NBA All-Star captain, giving them a chance to draft their team from a pool of 22 other elite players.

In the first round of voting returns, Antetokoumpo trailed Durant in the Eastern Conference by approx. 120,000 votes. He was third-overall with LeBron James ranking No. 1 in fan voting, as usual. Since then, Giannis scored a career-high 55 points and Durant suffered an injury that is projected to sideline him for a month.

That allowed for Giannis Antetokoumpo to close the gap, totaling 4,467,306 fan votes to decrease Durant’s lead to approx. 42,000 votes. Polling closes on Jan. 21, 2023 and All-Star Captains will be announced shortly after.

Antetokoumpo, 28, is averaging a career-high 31 points per game along with 11.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for the third-seed Bucks. He remains one of the best defensive players in the world while displaying a more aggressive scoring mindset with the sixth-most shot attempts per game in the NBA. He is accomplishing this without his running-mate, Khris Middleton, available due to various injuries and a lengthy rehabilitation program.

You can cast your vote for Giannis Antetokoumpo to be an NBA All-Star captain this season by visiting vote.nba.com. Votes are tripled on Jan. 13, 2023.

