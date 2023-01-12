MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin officials are prohibited from downloading or using TikTok on state devices under a new executive order passed by Governor Tony Evers on Thursday, Jan. 12 following months of speculation and discussion.

The Wisconsin Governor announced his executive order in a press release and social media post on Thursday afternoon.

“Defending our state’s technology and cybersecurity infrastructure and protecting digital privacy will continue to be a top priority,” Gov. Evers stated. “I trust professionals who work in cybersecurity, and it was important for me to consult with and get advice from experts in law enforcement, cybersecurity, and counterintelligence to make the best decision to protect state technologies, and ultimately, the people of Wisconsin.”

TikTok, an international social media/video platform, has more than 94 million users across the United States. However, the research cited by Evers suggests that the app may be used to harvest data from its users. The app was developed in China, and as such, is required by law to assist the government with data sharing and collection.

The Wisconsin Governor, who recently began his second term in the state’s highest position, says that he consulted with the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security and the FBI on the matter so he could make an informed decision.

18 other states are confirmed as banning TikTok on state-issued devices in an attempt to prevent data mining that would put confidential materials at risk of being shared by Chinese intelligence agencies.

Republican leaders across Wisconsin have called on Governor Evers to make this choice, which may help with recent efforts to improve bipartisan relations between Wisconsin GOP officials and the Democratic Governor.

